Jewellery worth Rs 50.8L stolen from two shops

Jalandhar, January 8
Thieves struck at two jewellery shops in the Gadaipur locality in the wee hours of Monday and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 50.8 lakh.
Owners of both shops - Amit Jewellers and Shri Nath Jewellers - came to know about the incident in the morning. The suspects first broke open the shutter and entered the shops after smashing glass doors.
In the CCTV footage, eight suspects could be seen entering Amit Jewellers around 1 am. Six of them had covered their faces with mask, said the police, who were collecting evidences from the spot.
The suspects tried to break open lockers inside the shops, but could not succeed. They later brought the lockers outside the shops and opened these with the help of sharp weapons. After taking out the jewellery, they threw the lockers in a canal flowing along the locality.
Amit, owner of Amit Jewellers, said the suspects took away silver and gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh from the shop.
Desh Bandhu, owner of Shri Nath Jewellers, said “The suspects took away gold earrings and nose pins worth Rs 80,000 from the shop,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...