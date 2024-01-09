Jewellery worth Rs 50.8L stolen from two shops

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

Thieves struck at two jewellery shops in the Gadaipur locality in the wee hours of Monday and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 50.8 lakh.

Owners of both shops - Amit Jewellers and Shri Nath Jewellers - came to know about the incident in the morning. The suspects first broke open the shutter and entered the shops after smashing glass doors.

In the CCTV footage, eight suspects could be seen entering Amit Jewellers around 1 am. Six of them had covered their faces with mask, said the police, who were collecting evidences from the spot.

The suspects tried to break open lockers inside the shops, but could not succeed. They later brought the lockers outside the shops and opened these with the help of sharp weapons. After taking out the jewellery, they threw the lockers in a canal flowing along the locality.

Amit, owner of Amit Jewellers, said the suspects took away silver and gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh from the shop.

Desh Bandhu, owner of Shri Nath Jewellers, said “The suspects took away gold earrings and nose pins worth Rs 80,000 from the shop,” he said.