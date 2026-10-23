Jewellery worth lakhs stolen from locked house in Phagwara

Jewellery worth around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh was allegedly stolen from a locked house in the Friends Colony area of Taru Ka Bagh, Phagwara, while the family was away attending Dasehra celebrations.

The incident reportedly took place on Dasehra night when the family had gone to Onkar Nagar to participate in the festivities. Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into the house, ransacked the premises and fled with valuables.

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House owner Pushpa and her daughter Bharti said the entire family had stepped out to celebrate the festival. During their absence, a neighbour informed them over the phone that thieves had entered their house. On returning, they found cupboards open and household items scattered, while gold and silver jewellery kept inside had gone missing.

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According to the family, the stolen items included three gold mangalsutras, a gold chain, rings, gold earrings, silver anklets and other jewellery. The value of the stolen property has been estimated at between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Residents of the area claimed that the accused escaped by scaling a boundary wall or using the rooftop route. The absence of CCTV cameras in the locality may make it difficult to identify the culprits.

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The theft has sparked concern among local residents over security during festivals, when many families leave their homes unattended. The affected family and residents have urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation, step up patrolling in the area and make efforts to recover the stolen valuables.