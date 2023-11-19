Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

The police have arrested one person and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Raju (28), a resident of a Chatra village in Jharkhand.

Harvinder Singh Virk, DCP (Investigation), said a team of the CIA staff was present near Babrik Chowk for checking when they saw Rajesh, who was holding a black polythene bag, walking towards the main road from Ravidass Chowk side.

On seeing cops, Rajesh got scared and threw the bag on the road.

The DCP said, “He turned around and headed towards the opposite direction while trying to escape. The police team got hold of him. When black bag was checked, 1.5 kg of heroin was recovered from it. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Division No. 5 police station.”

He said during interrogation, the suspect confessed that he bought heroin at cheaper rates and sold it in Punjab at higher price. The DCP said investigation was underway to find from whom the suspect procured heroin and where he was going to deliver it in Jalandhar.

