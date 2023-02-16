 Jharkhand man nabbed with 8-kg opium : The Tribune India

Jharkhand man nabbed with 8-kg opium



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 15

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested a person with 8 kg of opium on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Ram Charan (24), a resident of a village in Chatra, Jharkhand.

DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a police team of an anti-narcotics cell was present near the T-point Railway Colony, Guru Nanak Pura, for checking, when they saw Ram Charan walking towards the main road.

He said when the police officials signalled him to stop, he turned around and headed in the opposite direction, trying to flee the spot. The police got hold of him, and when he was frisked, 8 kg of opium was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Navi Baradari police station.

The DCP added that further investigation is under way.

