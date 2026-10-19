Jhota murder case: Action committee to submit ‘lahnat pattars’ to AAP leaders

Angered over the gruesome murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at Mansa, an action committee formed by various people's organisations, has planned to present 'lahnat pattars' (condemnation letters) to the Aam Admi Party ministers, MLAs and leaders on Monday.

To secure justice for Parminder Singh 'Jhota' and to intensify the struggle against the burgeoning drug trade in Punjab, the 'Action Committee for Justice in the Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case' (based in Mansa) has issued a call for protests on Monday, October 19. Demonstrations will be held outside the residences of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA for Nakodar, Inderjit Kaur Mann (in Bir village) and outside the office of Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh (in Kartarpur)-during which 'lahnat pattars' will be submitted to them.

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The unions which are part of this action committee, calling for action in the case, include Pendu Mazdoor Union, Punjab; Kirti Kisan Union; Naujawan Bharat Sabha; Punjab Students Union, among others.

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Pendu Mazdoor Union leadrs Tarsem Peter, State President and Kashmir Singh Ghughshor (state press secretary), said, "The murder of Parvinder Singh 'Jhota' in Mansa was a calculated act carried out at the behest of a nexus involving drug smugglers, police and politicians from the ruling parties. It has raised serious questions regarding drug trafficking in Punjab and the safety of those who raise their voices against it. Jhota was shot dead by drug smugglers. Our action committee demands the resignations of CM, Punjab and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab. We also demand a CBI inquiry into the killing, the implementation of concrete measures to eradicate drugs from Punjab and decisive action against the nexus between drug smugglers, the police and politicians."

Hans Raj Pabbwan (district president), Santokh Singh Sandhu (state-level leader, Kirti Kisan Union), Mangaljit Pandori (state vice-president, Naujawan Bharat Sabha), and Ramandeep Kaur (district president, Punjab Students Union said, "Instead of shifting the responsibility for the drug issue onto each other, both the Punjab and Central government should accept their own respective accountability. Large quantities of narcotics were also seized at ports in Gujarat, why has no concrete action been taken against major smugglers and their patrons in these cases. An impartial investigation must also be conducted into the alleged involvement of police officers and personnel in Punjab, into the drug-trafficking nexus. No one involved should be spared."

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They said meetings held by the Chief Minister with district civil and police administrations to curb drug abuse will remain ineffective unless serious efforts are made on ground to halt the supply of drugs and dismantle trafficking networks. Calling for action against those providing patronage to the illicit trade, they said drug traffickers were operating without any fear and the lives of those fighting against the drug menace were at risk.