Jhota murder: Punjab bandh draws mixed response in Jalandhar, protesters detained

There was a mixed response to Punjab bandh call on Thursday given over the murder of anti-drug crusader Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa two days back.

Majority of the educational institutions remained shut. Most of the markets remained closed for the first half of the day expressing solidarity against the killing. The police, however, did not allow any traffic blockade in any part of the city. Youth and farmer associations that gathered at some points were quickly removed and detained by the police and taken to police stations.

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Sikh activists had tried to block Guru Nanak Mission Chowk around 9:30 am, but the police detained the youth.

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Commissioner of Police Jalandhar Satinder Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police AS Warrier had reached the spot to dissuade the activists from any such attempt. Three activists, including Harjinder Singh Jinda were taken from the spot in a bus.

A similar action took place on Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway where activists led by Sukhvir Singh Kukad Pind, district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), had gathered and had attempted to block the highway. The police brought them to a service lane for talks. Here, too, they were not allowed to hold a dharna. All those who refused to move from the sit-in were taken away in the police bus, with many trying to draw parallels between the police action in Delhi and Punjab against demonstrators.