Jilted lover opens fire at girl's father, brother

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 20

A youth, who had come to meet his girlfriend in Jandoli village, opened fire on her father and brother when they opposed him. The accused absconded after the incident while the injured father and son have been admitted to a hospital. Chabbewal police have registered a case in this regard.

Jassowal resident Gurjinder Singh, alias Sunny, was in a relationship with a girl of Jandoli village. It is reported that Gurjinder Singh came to the village in the evening. When the girl’s father and brother came to know about it, they opposed Gurjinder Singh. He got angry and opened fire injuring them. After the incident, the accused, Gurjinder Singh, fled from the spot. Both the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur. Chabbewal police station in-charge Jasveer Singh said a case had been registered.

#Hoshiarpur