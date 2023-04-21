Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

Hoshiarpur, April 20
Punjab minister Bram Shankar Jimpa today assured that all steps will be taken to complete the construction of Bhagwan Parashuram Ji Chowk on Old Court Road and its beautification. He said this while handing over a cheque for Rs 3 lakh to Bhagwan Shri Parashuram Sena president Ashutosh Sharma today.
Jimpa said that in Hoshiarpur, known as the city of saints, special arrangements will be made for roads and lighting to ensure the beauty of the huge square being built in the name of Bhagwan Parashuram. He also told the office-bearers that more funds will be provided if necessary for the purpose.
