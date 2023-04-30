Jimpa holds janta darbar, addresses 100 complaints

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 29

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa held an open court on the premises of the Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur, today where he listened to the problems of the people and got most of them resolved on the spot.

He addressed about 100 complaints related to the Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Improvement Trust, Power Corporation, police and other departments and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

People mainly raised the problems of roads, tubewells, streetlights, sewerage, illegal constructions and municipal building branch. The minister instructed the Municipal Commissioner to get all complaints resolved within the stipulated time. He warned the officials of the building branch against any discrepancy while passing the site plans. He instructed officials to ensure parking space in busy areas and take strict action whoever violated the rules. He also listened to the problems of the councillors and instructed officials to get them resolved as soon as possible.

Mayor Surinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, Improvement Trust Chairman Harmeet Singh Aulakh were also present with him. The minister said on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the problems of the people were being listened to by holding grievance redress camps in villages by the Deputy Commissioners and SDMs at the sub-divisional level in all districts. He said the aim was to solve every problem in the state in a time-bound manner.