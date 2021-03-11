Jimpa inaugurates new village road

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: Cabinet minister and local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa has said development work is being done in rural areas and cities without any discrimination with the result that the face of rural areas has started changing. He was addressing residents of the area while inaugurating the Qila Barun-Bada Bajwara village road. He said the 1.52-km-long road, constructed at a cost of Rs 19.53 lakh, has provided relief to the residents of the area. The road was a long-standing demand of area residents. Keeping their demand in mind, the government had got this road constructed on priority. OC

Stir by Sanitation workers still on

Hoshiarpur: The strike of the sanitation workers of the municipal corporation entered the 15th day on Tuesday. Today’s protest was led by Vikramjit, vice-president of the employees’ union and sanitary supervisor Harbilas. On the occasion, leaders of the union raised slogans criticising the poor functioning by MC administration. The workers said the strike would continue till they get their rights. The MC administration assured the employees that their legitimate demands would be fulfilled soon. The workers vowed to even go on hunger strike for their rights. OC

Man loses bike to 3 miscreants

Mahilpur: Three bike-borne youths snatched a motorcycle from a man who was on his way back home after having medicine from the Civil Hospital, Mahilpur, late on Monday night. Guljinder Singh, son of Roshanlal, a resident Chak Malla, has complained to Chabbewal police that he had gone to the Civil Hospital to take medicine along with his niece at 10.30 pm. While returning, the three youths stopped him forcibly on the Bahowal bridge and he fell on the road. After riding his bike, they fled towards Mahilpur. The police have registered a case. OC

Blood donation camp on May 14

Talwara: A blood donation camp will be organised by an NGO, Pratigya-Ek Nayi Soch, on May 14. Members of the NGO appealed to people to participate in the camp from 10 am to 3 pm. It will be organised at Vishwakarma temple (Sector No.1). Shivam Bakshi, Narendra Puri, Mukesh Puri, Monica Thakur, Gaurav Sharda, Yogesh Kaundal and Preeti urged the people to support the organisation in this noble cause. OC

One arrested with stolen bike

Jalandhar: The rural police have arrested one person with a stolen bike (PB-08-DQ-1185) on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Gurmail Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Thuthgarh village in Moga. As per police officials, the accused had stolen a bike from outside an agriculture field at Chak Bahmanian Khurd village in Shahkot on Monday afternoon. The police said two persons were involved in the stealing of the bike. Another Chamkaur Singh is on the run. The accused has been booked under section 379 of the IPC.