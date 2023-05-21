Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 20

The construction work of the road to be constructed from the Hoshiarpur side on the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road (upto Chohal) was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa.

On May 17, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had started the construction work of the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road lingering for years from Adampur. On Saturday, Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa inaugurated the construction work of the next phase of the road.

Jimpa said for the past eight years, the then governments made the dilapidated road from Adampur to Mata Chintpurni an arena of politics, but no one solved the problems of the people. Rising above politics, the present AAP government removed all the problems in the construction of the road and started its construction work. The cabinet minister said the construction work would be completed before the monsoon.

He said AAP had promised the people for the construction of the road before the formation of the government, and it worked towards completing the construction work of the road as soon as the government was formed. “We talked to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about it and correspondence was also done. There were two hurdles in the construction work, first legal and second hurdle was it being a National Highway, under the jurisdiction of the Centre. Crossing all these hurdles, the construction work of the road has started,” said Jimpa. He said instructions had already been given to the officials by the CM that high quality material should be used for the construction and the work must be completed in time.

Mayor Surinder Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini, Deputy Mayor Ranjita Chowdhary, The Hoshiarpur Central Cooperative Bank Chairman, Vikram Sharma, Kamal Kumar, Sumesh Soni, Varinder Vaid and Taranjit Singh Arora were also present on the occasion.