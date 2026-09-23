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Home / Jalandhar / Jimpa opens U-17 school badminton championship

Jimpa opens U-17 school badminton championship

Hoshiarpur hosts state-level competition

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:03 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa inaugurates the championship in Hoshiarpur.
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MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Tuesday inaugurated the 70th Under-17 Inter-District School Badminton Championship for boys and girls at the Indoor Stadium here.

Interacting with the participating students, Jimpa urged them to take part in sports alongside academics for their overall development. He said sporting activities not only helped maintain physical fitness but also gave youngsters an opportunity to excel and bring laurels to the state.

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Jimpa said the Punjab government had taken several initiatives to promote sports at the grassroots level. Referring to the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ programme, he said it had provided people across age groups with an opportunity to participate in their preferred sports and showcase their talent.

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He said 3,000 modern sports grounds were being developed in villages at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, with the number likely to be increased to 9,000. Free sports kits were also being provided at the grounds, while 6,000 indoor gyms were being established in villages to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

District Education Officer Harjinder Kaur said it was a matter of pride that Hoshiarpur had been entrusted with hosting the state-level school badminton competitions. Mayor Parveen Saini and other dignitaries were present.

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