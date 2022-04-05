JIT accused of non-compliance of RERA order

6 months on, allottee awaits execution of refund & relief order given by real estate authority

JIT accused of non-compliance of RERA order

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

An allottee of a plot in the Surya Enclave Extension of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust has alleged that even as it has been nearly six months since the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) decided a case in his favour, the trust has neither refunded him the amount nor paid him the interest and compensation decided by the authority.

Gaurav Soi, a resident of Panchkula, said he had moved a complaint on the matter under Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 which got decided in his favour on October 19, 2021. While the RERA declared that he be refunded the entire principal amount of Rs 41,10,920 paid by him along with interest and a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh within 60 days of the order, the JIT officials had not complied with the decision so far.

The complainant said he trusted the JIT’s representation of sufficient approvals, world class infrastructure facilities and clear ownership of 94.97-acre Surya Enclave Extension scheme launched on August 8, 2011. He said 431 free hold residential plots of different sizes were being allotted at Rs 17,000 per sq yard. He said he got booked plot number 202-D measuring 200 sq yard for basic sale price of Rs 41,10,920 and paid Rs 3.4 lakh as earnest money taking loan from Punjab National Bank. He was issued an allotment letter on December 26, 2011.

The plaintiff said he had paid the entire amount in instalments by December 18, 2014 and was to get the possession of plot within 30 months from allotment date of June 25, 2014. But at that time he was told that there had been a stay on land by Punjab and Haryana High Court and possession could not be delivered till the stay was vacated.

The stay was vacated in December, 2015, and roads were laid by June, 2016. But he said even as 10 years had passed since the allotment, there were no facilities — water, sewerage, power supply and basic amenities provided. He alleged that the project was nowhere near completion and that he was no longer interested to continue with the project and hence sought refund.

Adjudicating Officer of RERA Balbir Singh decided the case in favour of the complainant and ordered that he be refunded the amount along with interest and compensation within 60 days of the order but so far there has been no headway.

