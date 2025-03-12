JIT allottees’ wait for refunds drags on as Chairman yet to assume office

Despite the announcement of Rajwinder Kaur as the new chairman of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) two weeks ago, allottees awaiting refunds worth Rs 53 crore continue to face uncertainty. As no official notification was issued regarding the appointment and only announcement was made, allottees remain stuck in a prolonged battle for their dues as the JIT fails to comply with nearly 200 execution orders.

The affected allottees had invested in three failed residential schemes— Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave (2006), Bibi Bhani Complex (2010) and Surya Enclave Extension (2011, relaunched in 2016). For over a decade, they have fought for justice, securing favourable rulings from district, state and national consumer commissions. However, the JIT has yet to release their refunds, leaving many, especially senior citizens, in financial distress.

“The JIT collected large sums from us but failed to complete any development work or hand over plots and flats,” said an allottee. “There have been repeated complaints of corruption and mismanagement, but the state government has done nothing to investigate or resolve the issue.”

Advertisement

ML Sehgal, a retired SDO and allottee of Surya Enclave Extension, said the uncertainty surrounding the Chairman’s appointment has worsened their predicament. “We’ve been visiting the JIT office, asking when the chairman will take charge so that we can finally get some clarity. But the delay in issuing the appointment notification is making things worse. Neither the previous government, nor the current administration has taken serious steps to address our grievances. We just want our money back and compensation for the years of mental agony,” he said.

Meanwhile, the District Consumer Commission has issued a stern warning to the JIT. In its latest hearing, the commission stated that if the Trust fails to present a concrete resolution — either through refunds or a structured execution plan — non-bailable arrest warrants will be issued not only against JIT officials, including its Chairman and executive officer, but also against the higher authorities in Chandigarh, including the Principal Secretary, overseeing the department.