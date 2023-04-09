JIT loses 2 appeals in nat'l consumer panel

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, April 8
The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) has faced a major humiliation as two appeals filed by it in cases against the allottees of Surya Enclave Extension got dismissed in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
‘Comply with orders or shell out more’
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in its orders has also told the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) that if it fails to refund the amount within six weeks from the date of orders, the rate of interest will increase from 9 per cent to 12 per cent
The JIT is now left with no other option but to return an amount of nearly Rs 43 lakh to both the allottees. This includes an estimated principal amount of Rs 20 lakh, Rs 22.5 lakh as interest and Rs 50,000 as compensation and litigation charges.
The complainants — Tej Singh, a resident of Faridkot and Vikas Mittal of Panchkula — had filed their cases in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2012, stating that despite the land was under litigation, the Improvement Trust launched a scheme ‘Surya Enclave Extension’ and allotted plots to them on the disputed land.
Tej Singh had first made an appeal at the District Commission which was dismissed, following which, he made an appeal in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2013 and won the case in 2016. The State Commission in its order then had asked the JIT to refund the principal amount of Rs 3.4 lakh with 9 per cent interest and Rs 45,000 as compensation and litigation charges to the allottee.
However, the JIT challenged the judgment of the State Commission and filed an appeal for the same in the National Commission in 2016. After fighting the case for nearly six years, the National Commission last month dismissed the JIT’s appeal, and held the orders of the State Commission.
In Vikas Mittal’s case, he paid Rs 16.62 lakh to the JIT in 2011 for the 200 square yard plot allotted to him at the Surya Enclave Extension. He said the possession of the plot was due in 2012, however, there was no sign of development at the site, and he found that the land was under litigation, therefore, he moved to the District Commission.
The District Commission in its judgment then had asked the JIT to refund the amount with 9 per cent interest and Rs 3,000 litigation charges. But the JIT challenged the judgment in the State Commission in 2013, and after losing it in the State Commission in 2016, it then made an appeal in the National Commission in 2016, which too it lost last month.
Moreover, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission further in its orders while holding the District and State Commissions orders, had asked JIT that if it fails to refund the amount within six weeks from the date of orders, the rate of interest will increase from 9 per cent to 12 per cent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...
Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict
The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...
Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...
Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography
Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...
PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973