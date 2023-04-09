JIT loses 2 appeals in nat'l consumer panel

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 8

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) has faced a major humiliation as two appeals filed by it in cases against the allottees of Surya Enclave Extension got dismissed in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

‘Comply with orders or shell out more’ The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in its orders has also told the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) that if it fails to refund the amount within six weeks from the date of orders, the rate of interest will increase from 9 per cent to 12 per cent

The JIT is now left with no other option but to return an amount of nearly Rs 43 lakh to both the allottees. This includes an estimated principal amount of Rs 20 lakh, Rs 22.5 lakh as interest and Rs 50,000 as compensation and litigation charges.

The complainants — Tej Singh, a resident of Faridkot and Vikas Mittal of Panchkula — had filed their cases in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2012, stating that despite the land was under litigation, the Improvement Trust launched a scheme ‘Surya Enclave Extension’ and allotted plots to them on the disputed land.

Tej Singh had first made an appeal at the District Commission which was dismissed, following which, he made an appeal in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2013 and won the case in 2016. The State Commission in its order then had asked the JIT to refund the principal amount of Rs 3.4 lakh with 9 per cent interest and Rs 45,000 as compensation and litigation charges to the allottee.

However, the JIT challenged the judgment of the State Commission and filed an appeal for the same in the National Commission in 2016. After fighting the case for nearly six years, the National Commission last month dismissed the JIT’s appeal, and held the orders of the State Commission.

In Vikas Mittal’s case, he paid Rs 16.62 lakh to the JIT in 2011 for the 200 square yard plot allotted to him at the Surya Enclave Extension. He said the possession of the plot was due in 2012, however, there was no sign of development at the site, and he found that the land was under litigation, therefore, he moved to the District Commission.

The District Commission in its judgment then had asked the JIT to refund the amount with 9 per cent interest and Rs 3,000 litigation charges. But the JIT challenged the judgment in the State Commission in 2013, and after losing it in the State Commission in 2016, it then made an appeal in the National Commission in 2016, which too it lost last month.

Moreover, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission further in its orders while holding the District and State Commissions orders, had asked JIT that if it fails to refund the amount within six weeks from the date of orders, the rate of interest will increase from 9 per cent to 12 per cent.