JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 25

A Patiala resident, Neeraj Jindal, dealt a blow to the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) as the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission ruled in favour of her complaint regarding a 356-sq yd plot in Surya Enclave Extension. This comes as yet another setback for the JIT, which recently lost three cases related to the Bibi Bhani Complex.

The commission ordered the JIT to refund the principal amount of Rs 72,18,240 to Jindal along with 9 per cent interest per annum, totaling nearly Rs 1.5 crore, from the date of deposit until the realisation. Additionally, the JIT was instructed to make all payments within 60 days of the judgment’s pronouncement. Jindal explained in her complaint that she had purchased the plot, numbered 83-D, as part of the JIT’s “development” scheme for residential plots on 94.97 acres. The JIT offered around 431 plots ranging from 100 sq yd to 500 sq yd to the public at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per sq yd. She completed the payment for the plot in June 2014, expecting possession in the same year, but the JIT failed to deliver despite her repeated requests.

Frustrated by the lack of response from JIT, Jindal discovered in 2015 that farmers had filed a writ petition against JIT in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the disputed land of Surya Enclave Extension. Realising that no construction work would take place, Jindal approached JIT once again, but received no response. Consequently, in February 2016, she filed a complaint with the National Commission.

Upon receiving the complaint, the commission served a notice to Jalandhar Improvement Trust. However, Jalandhar Improvement Trust failed to file a timely reply, resulting in the rejection of its response.

In its judgment, the commission acknowledged that Jindal had fulfilled all the terms and conditions of the allotment letter, while the Jalandhar Improvement Trust had failed to deliver possession within the agreed timeframe. As a result, Jindal was deemed entitled to seek a refund of her earnest money along with 9 per cent interest per annum, as per the provisions of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Rules, 1995.

Setback for Trust