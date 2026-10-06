JIT told to refund Rs 31 lakh to two Indrapuram allottees in Jalandhar

In a setback to the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jalandhar, has directed the trust to refund the entire amount deposited by two allottees under its Indrapuram (Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave) housing scheme after it failed to provide habitable flats despite years of waiting.

The commission held that the allottees had paid the amount due for their flats but were not given possession of homes fit for occupancy. The total payout in the two cases, including interest, is estimated around Rs 31 lakh.

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The commission held the JIT deficient in service, noting that the housing project lacked basic civic infrastructure, including electricity, water supply, sewerage connectivity and proper approach roads. The JIT had launched the scheme in 2006 with promises of affordable flats for low income group families.

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The first case was filed by 62-year-old Rajni Sharma, who was allotted LIG Flat No 161A on the first floor of the Indrapuram scheme through a lucky draw in 2008. She paid Rs 4.37 lakh towards the flat in installments. The total payment dues in her case said to be Rs 15 lakh, including interest.

The allottee told the commission that although the trust gave her paper possession of the flat in October 2009, the site was far from ready for habitation. She also alleged that substandard construction material had been used and several works remained incomplete, making the flat unfit for human habitation.

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The commission relied on inspection reports, photographs, news reports and communications placed on record, which pointed to the incomplete development of the area. It observed that the JIT had failed to produce convincing evidence to establish that the flat and the surrounding development had been completed in all respects.

The second case was filed by 61-year-old Indu who was allotted LIG Flat No 165A on the first floor through the same 2008 lucky draw. She had paid Rs 3.80 lakh towards the flat.

According to Indu, the JIT has noted to provide physical possession with all amenities within two-and-a-half years of the allotment by May 2011. However, despite paying the amount and repeatedly following up with the trust, she alleged that proper possession and the promised amenities were not provided even after more than 17 years of the allotment.

She further alleged that the JIT had misled her through its advertisement and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the prolonged delay in handing over the flat with the promised facilities.

In Sharma’s case, besides ordering the refund with 9 per cent annual interest, the commission has awarded Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. With the interest component, the total payable amount in her case is expected to be around Rs 16 lakh.

While hearing these cases, the commission observed that a consumer could not be made to wait indefinitely for possession of a properly completed flat. The JIT was directed to comply with the order within 45 days, failing which an additional 3 per cent annual interest would be payable on the deposited amount.