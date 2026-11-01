JIT told to refund Rs 47.58 lakh with 9% interest over undeveloped plot

After paying Rs 47.58 lakh for a residential plot in the Jalandhar Improvement Trust's (JIT) Surya Enclave Extension scheme and waiting for over 14 years to build his dream home, a 59-year-old man was left with a waterlogged site, heaps of garbage and inadequate basic facilities.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has now directed the trust to refund the entire amount with 9 per cent annual interest, observing that merely offering possession without completing development work and providing basic amenities does not amount to proper delivery of a plot.

Advertisement

The commission also directed the JIT to pay him Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. With 9 per cent annual interest estimated from the dates of payment, the total refund is expected to be around Rs 1 crore.

Advertisement

Complainant Jaswant Singh, a retired executive engineer of the JIT, was allotted a 250-square yard plot in the JIT housing scheme in April 2012. He paid Rs 47.58 lakh towards the plot and related charges and also took a bank loan of Rs 13 lakh to finance the purchase with possession.

However, Singh said the area remained unfit for construction and habitation despite years of waiting. In his complaint, he cited poorly developed roads, inadequate sewerage and drainage facilities, and heaps of garbage near his plot. He also alleged that rainwater and sewage accumulated to a depth of six to seven feet in the area, making construction difficult.

Advertisement

After repeated requests for a refund between December 2021 and July 2023 went unanswered, Singh approached the consumer commission in August 2023.

The JIT opposed the complaint, arguing that Singh was aware of the scheme's condition as he had himself served as an executive engineer in the department. It claimed that basic facilities had been provided and that possession was offered to him in August 2023. The trust also argued that the allotment conditions did not allow buyers to surrender their plots and seek a refund.

However, the commission found that Singh had submitted photographs and copies of his complaints to support his claims about the site's condition. On the other hand, the trust failed to provide a convincing evidence that development work had been completed and all promised facilities were in place.

The commission also pointed out that the JIT had failed to produce the completion certificate required under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, to establish that the project was complete.

The commission held the trust was deficient in service and directed it to refund the amount with 9 per cent annual interest from the dates of payment until realisation. It also gave the JIT 45 days to comply with the order, failing which an additional 3 per cent annual interest would be payable on the deposited plot amount.