Job fair at ITI (Girls) today

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 6

In the series of employment fairs being organised by the Punjab government with the aim of providing employment to youth, an employment fair will be organised at Government ITI (Girls) Phagwara on June 7.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has urged youth to take advantage of the employment fair as during that technical guidance will also be provided to youth.

Besides, along with providing administrative support, efforts will also be made to provide soft loans to the applicants.

Renowned private sector companies namely JCT, Fine Switches, Bawa Industries, GNA Excel, GNA Enterprises and Sukhjit Starch, etc. will participate and select eligible candidates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (D)-cum-CEO District Employment and Business Bureau Paramjit Kaur has said X and XII class pass outs, ITI, diploma holders, BTech, graduate and postgraduate candidates would be able to participate.

For any query, applicants can contact at helpline number 98882-19247.