Job letters handed over to 17 medical officers

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 14

Civil surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar today handed over appointment letters to 17 newly appointed medical officers who will be running Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district. He said, “Very soon, 16 more medical officers will be appointed in order to make sure that the local residents have access to quality health facilities in their vicinity. He said, “Free health consultation, free lab tests and free medicines are being made available for the residents at the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

More appointments to come Very soon, 16 more medical officers will be appointed in order to make sure that the local residents have access to quality health facilities in their vicinity

As many as 41 types of tests are being conducted free of cost at these clinics and a total of 80 medicines are available free of cost

Divulging more details, Dr Kumar said, “As many as 41 types of tests are being conducted free of cost at these clinics and a total of 80 medicines are available free of cost. The Civil Surgeon congratulated the newly appointed medical officers. Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Harbans Kaur and District Programme Officer Muhammad Asif were present on the occasion.