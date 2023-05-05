Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 4

Tired of demanding job from the government, Mallika Handa (28), a hearing and speech-impaired chess champion from the district, has decided never to play the game again. Today, Handa along with her parents, met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and told him about their plight.

“We showed him the document which was signed by the former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for her job. But nothing happened. Since AAP assumed power, we have been waiting to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. We are not even able to have a conversation in detail with our area MLA,” Mallika’s mother said.

She further added that the Union Minister has promised that if documents are signed, then he would take up the matter personally with CM Bhagwant Mann. “I want her to marry too. But Mallika tells me what she will do after marriage if she doesn’t have a job, she wants to be independent. Also, after all these years what has she gained,” the mother shared.

She was recently awarded the National Youth Award by the Ministry of Youth and Affairs and Sports. Handa last played in August last year and won a gold medal. She has also won a silver medal in the World Deaf Blitz Chess Championship held in Manchester. Mallika has also competed with able-bodied players in the 43rd World Chess FIDE Olympiad, which was held in Georgia.

Chess champion faces apathy