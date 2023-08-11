Joined AAP under duress, says Municipal councillor Anmol Jain

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 10

A viral video has come as a jolt for the Aam Aadmi Party in Hoshiarpur, as one of the Congress municipal councillors who had joined AAP along with the Mayor of Hoshiarpur, Surinder Kumar, has alleged that AAP leaders intimidated him to join their party. He has alleged that he was called to a police station and two AAP leaders present there threatened him with implicating him in a case of fraud if he did not join the party.

The municipal councillor from ward number 40, Anmol Jain has released a video on the social media, uploading it on his Facebook account. In the said video, he can be seen alleging that AAP leaders got a false criminal complaint filed against him and that he was called by the then SHO to the police station for investigation. “When I reached the police station for inquiry, a local AAP leader was there along with another who is an advocate and his neighbour too. They threatened me that if I do not join the Aam Aadami Party, I will be indicted in a false case of fraud and duping money on the pretext of sending people abroad,” Jain alleged in the video without taking anyone’s name.

Jain has further alleged that this all was done under a conspiracy so that he can be intimidated to join AAP. He said that he had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from someone and had returned Rs 6 lakh while Rs 4 lakh was pending, for which he had given two signed cheques to the said person.

He alleged that the said AAP leader went to that person who had lent him money and got a false complaint filed against him saying he was a travel agent and had taken Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Jain said, “I got scared and not knowing the gimmicks of such leaders, joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with the Mayor, under threat from the said leaders.”

Further, he could be seen in the video challenging local MLA and Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa that his claims of Congress municipal councillors joining AAP on their own without any pressure, were false.

Toward the end of the video, he can be seen saying repeatedly, “Parties are not bad whether it is the Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal or AAP. But such leaders bring a bad name to their parties.”

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Hoshiarpur