Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 10

Scores of selected candidates for the posts of assistant professors and librarians at various government colleges held a protest outside Education Minister Pargat Singh’s residence today under the banner of the 1158 Assistant Professor Front Punjab.

The unemployed protesters said they were still awaiting joining due to pending court cases. However, the Congress government and its ministers were seeking votes on the pretext of having given jobs to them.

Pointing towards the banner of the Congress government having picture of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on it, Balwinder Singh Chahal, coordinator of the front, alleged that Education Minister Pargat Singh and other Congress ministers, during their campaigns, have been boasting of giving jobs to 1158 assistant professors and librarians in the state, but in reality, they are still waiting for their joining.

He said they were sitting unemployed for the past four months. “We resigned from our previous jobs after being selected for the post of assistant professors in government colleges, but couldn’t join as the case of our appointments is pending in the court,” he added.

Divulging more details, he said a few of the candidates who couldn’t get the job, filed writ petitions in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging this provision of weightage i.e. giving additional marks for experience, therefore, the appointments were kept on hold.

He said it’s been three months they have been waiting for joining, but as the state government isn’t properly replying to all writ petitions in the court to complete the recruitment process, the matter is being delayed unnecessarily.

They said when they are still unemployed, the government has no right to seek votes saying they have given jobs to us and mention it as their achievement.

The candidates further said until the government doesn’t reply to the writ petitions, their recruitment process stands incomplete. “We have already taken up the matter with the Education Minster and other authorities, but to no avail,” said the protesters.