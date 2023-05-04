Joint Action Committee representatives meet CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

Representatives from the Joint Action Committee, Jalandhar, who have been seeking the removal of the garbage dump from Model Town, today met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, requesting him to ensure the removal of the dump. The members also handed over a memorandum to Mann and told him about the problem they have been facing since long.

Jaswinder Singh, president of the committee, said the Punjab Chief Minister had assured them of resolving their issue at the earliest.

“The issue is quite old and years have passed since we shared this problem with the authorities, but nothing really happened. This time we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved,” he said.

Notably, the union members had earlier written to the Punjab CM, highlighting the problem they have been facing due to the dump, but nothing was done to date.

“An agreement was reached that waste from two wards would be dumped at the site. This continued for some time, but things are back to square one. It seems that waste from the entire city is being dumped here,” the residents said recently.