Jolt to Jalandhar Improvement Trust, national panel rejects plea challenging order

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 30

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), which is already reeling under debts and losing cases one after another filed by allottees in the District and State Consumer Commissions, has suffered another jolt after the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dismissed a plea filed by the JIT against the orders of the state commission in the Satish Kumar case.

Kumar was allotted a 356-sq yd plot in the Surya Enclave Extension but never given its possession. The complainant, Satish Kumar of Hisar district in Haryana, had booked the plot under the 94.97-acre Surya Enclave Extension Scheme, launched in 2011. He said the price of the plot was Rs 56.90 lakh, and he paid Rs 17.56 lakh to the JIT.

Kumar said he discontinued further payment due to status quo order on the land by Punjab and Haryana High Court, and realising that no development work was carried out by the Trust on the land, despite the fact that the date to handover the possession was drawing near.

He said, in his complaint, he visited the office of the JIT several times and approached the authorities concerned to know the status of the plot, but to no avail. Besides, as promised by the trust, no facilities, including roads, sewerage, public parks etc. were provided, and there were illegal encroachments on the land, which haven’t been removed till date.

“After the JIT failed to handover the possession with the said facilities on time,

I filed a case against it

with the state commission in July 2017,” said Satish, adding that within five months, the commission delivered a judgement and ordered JIT to refund

Rs 17.56 lakh with 9% interest from the date of filing the complaint till realisation along with Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 20,000 litigation expenses.

However, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) then filed a plea in the national commission in August 2018, challenging the judgment of the state commission. But the national commission has now dismissed the appeal of the JIT and directed the authorities concerned to follow the orders of the state commission within eight weeks.

The national commission has now also ordered the Trust to refund the amount with nine per cent interest from the date of deposit, instead of the date of filing the complaint, which amounts to Rs 35 lakh.

Move backfires

The state commission had earlier ordered the JIT to refund the principal amount submitted by an allottee with 9% interest from the date of filing the complaint. However, the national commission while dismissing the appeal, has ordered the Trust to refund Rs 17.56 lakh with nine per cent interest from the date of deposit.