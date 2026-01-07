Journalists protest against FIRs, demand press freedom

Journalists in Garhshankar held a protest on Monday against FIRs registered against journalists and RTI activists, calling it an attack on press freedom. The protest was organised by Press Club Garhshankar under the leadership of its president Ajaib Singh Boparai, with support from political parties, social organisations and civil society members. A memorandum was also sent to the chief minister demanding immediate cancellation of the FIRs.

The protesters took out a march from Gandhi Park, Banga Chowk, to the SDM office, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the FIRs. The cases were registered after journalists raised questions about the use of the Chief Minister's helicopter. The FIR names journalists Maninderjit Singh Sidhu, Mintu Gurusaria and RTI activist Manik Goyal, among others.

Speakers at the protest said that journalists have a duty to bring the truth to the public and should not be harassed for asking questions. They warned that if the FIRs are not withdrawn soon, the protest would be intensified.