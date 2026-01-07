DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Journalists protest against FIRs, demand press freedom

Journalists protest against FIRs, demand press freedom

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:13 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Journalists in Garhshankar held a protest on Monday against FIRs registered against journalists and RTI activists, calling it an attack on press freedom. The protest was organised by Press Club Garhshankar under the leadership of its president Ajaib Singh Boparai, with support from political parties, social organisations and civil society members. A memorandum was also sent to the chief minister demanding immediate cancellation of the FIRs.

Advertisement

The protesters took out a march from Gandhi Park, Banga Chowk, to the SDM office, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the FIRs. The cases were registered after journalists raised questions about the use of the Chief Minister's helicopter. The FIR names journalists Maninderjit Singh Sidhu, Mintu Gurusaria and RTI activist Manik Goyal, among others.

Advertisement

Speakers at the protest said that journalists have a duty to bring the truth to the public and should not be harassed for asking questions. They warned that if the FIRs are not withdrawn soon, the protest would be intensified.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts