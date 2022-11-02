Journalists stage protest against Phagwara administration

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 1

Journalists from the print and electronic media staged a dharna after the Phagwara administration tried to stop them from entering the civil hospital to cover the inauguration of the newly built Mother & Child Health Centre by Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan. The protesting journalists raised slogans against the local administration and staged a sit-in at the main gate of the venue. Senior journalists and other speakers said that the government of Aam Aadmi Party has remained in name only in Punjab. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal invited them inside but the seating arrangement was deemed inadequate. The local media announced the boycott of the local administration in protest. — OC