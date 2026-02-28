Joy in AAP camp as court lets Kejriwal, Sisodia off the hook

After national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab affairs in-charge of the party Manish Sisodia got acquitted in the alleged liquor scam, party leaders and workers celebrated the occasion as victory.

The party leaders distributed sweets and performed bhangra on the beats of dhol. Terming the order as the triumph of democracy and truth, Jalandhar Lok Sabha in-charge and Chairman, Jalandhar Improvement Trust, Ramneek Singh Randhawa said that for a long time, Opposition parties had been targeting the party's top leaders by making attempts to tarnish their image, but the court's decision had proved that truth cannot be suppressed.

During the celebrations, Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann congratulated the workers and said that it was a big win for the Aam Aadmi Party. Jalandhar Central constituency in-charge Nitin Kohli, Adampur in-charge Pawan Tinu, Shahkot constituency in-charge Pinder Pandori, and Phillaur constituency in-charge, Principal Prem Kumar, also shared their views and criticised the policies of the Central Government.

Doaba media secretary Atam Prakash Bablu and media in-charge Sanjeev Bhagat said that there was great enthusiasm among party workers following the court decision. Punjab Chairman Kaku Ahluwalia, Deputy Mayor Malkeet Singh Subhana, Chairmen Bari Salmani and Mangal Singh Bassi also attended the event and raised slogans in support of the party's continued progress.

Ricky Manocha, Indervansh Chadha and Binnu Juneja, along with other party workers, were also present on the occasion, and shared their joy by distributing laddoos.