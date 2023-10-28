Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

Joy for a Kartarpur-based couple turned into tragedy in a matter of just one day. A day after Sandeep Kumar and his wife were blessed with a baby son, they lost their four-year-old daughter Nanya in a freak accident. Though it has been three days since the incident took place, the family is yet to come to terms with the harsh reality.

“Our grandson was born on October 23 and we were all excited on the arrival of a new child. Next day, Nanya went to see Dasehra with her grandmother. After having dinner at home, they strolled down to our tyre puncture shed on the link road. When they were sitting outside it, a Bolero rammed into them,” said Paramjit Kumar, grandfather of the kids.

“The baby boy came home a few hours ago and our elder one was gone. I was standing nearby and saw the vehicle run over my granddaughter. A few minutes ago, she was so excited and had decorated her bedroom upon the arrival of her brother. How could fate be so cruel to us? How could it snatch away our happiness so soon?” Paramjit keeps asking as he is taking care of his wife who is admitted to a private hospital and has undergone head surgery.

He said: “Nanya was everyone’s heartthrob. For a day, we avoided sharing this information with our daughter-in-law because of her health condition. When Nanya’s body reached home after postmortem on Wednesday, we told her mother about the incident. Since then, neither my son nor my daughter-in-law consumed meal. They have gone completely silent. Though it is tough for me, I realise that being the head of the family, I have to stay strong. Since then, I am shuttling between hospital and home as I have to look after my wife at the hospital and my son and his family at home.”

The driver of the Bolero vehicle has been arrested. The family alleged that he was using cellphone while driving on the fateful night.