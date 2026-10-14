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Home / Jalandhar / JP Singh installed as president of Rotary Club for second term

JP Singh installed as president of Rotary Club for second term

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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JP Singh (left) during the installation ceremony as the 24th President of Rotary Club Jalandhar Greater.
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Rotary Club Jalandhar Greater organised the installation ceremony of JP Singh as the 24th president of Rotary Club for the second consecutive term, along with the new team of the club for the Rotary Year 2026-27.

District Governor Elect (2027-28) of Rotary District 3070, Vijay Sehdev, graced the occasion as the chief guest and installing officer. He conducted the installation ceremony in accordance with Rotary protocols and formally inducted president JP Singh and his new team.

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Renowned industrialist and distinguished personality Sudhir Gupta, accompanied by his wife, Monika Gupta, was the guest of honour. The club also marked the celebration of the 24th Charter Day Celebrations, established on September 3, 2003.

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On the occasion, the club highlighted its various service projects, humanitarian initiatives and community welfare activities undertaken during the previous year 2025-26.

Among the distinguished guests present were Assistant Governor Dr Pooja Kapoor, accompanied by Dr Jashniv Kapoor; District Foundation Coordinator Manjit Singh Robin, Assistant Governor Sunil Sharma; and Sanjay Sareen. They extended their best wishes to president JP Singh and his newly installed team.

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Two wheelchairs sponsored by Trilochan Singh (95), father of JP Singh, were donated to the Spine Injury Association.

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