Good Samaritans come to aid of flood-hit villagers

Good Samaritans come to aid of flood-hit villagers

JPGA to adopt flood-hit village
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:37 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Several good Samaritans have come to the aid of the flood-affected villagers. Capitol Hospital, Jalandhar, organised a flood relief medical camp at Baupur mand of Sultanpur Lodhi, providing essential healthcare services to families affected by the recent floods.

The medical camp offered free health check-ups, consultations, and distribution of essential medicines, ensuring timely medical support to those in urgent need. The Capitol Hospital medical team consisting of doctors, nurses, and support staff, was on-site to deliver quality care and guidance to patients.

The initiative was attended by SDMs of Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi and AAP MP Balbir S Seechewal, who accompanied the hospital team and appreciated the efforts of Capitol Hospital in supporting the local community during a time of crisis.

Dr Harnoor Singh Pruthi, Director Medical, stated, “We are committed to reaching out to all affected areas and providing timely medical assistance wherever needed.” Dr CS Pruthi, Chairman, added, “We will continue to organise more medical camps based on the requirements of the local communities, ensuring healthcare is accessible to everyone during times of crisis.”

Kisan Mela in Kartapur on Sept 5, 6

While the flood-ravaged residents of Sultanpur Lodhi have spoken that the real aid will be needed after the water subsides from villages, the Jalandhar Potato Growers Association (JPGA) today declared that it will adopt a flood-hit village and provide aid to villagers. The declaration was made ahead of the 10th JPGA Kisan Mela to be held at Kartarpur on September 5 and 6.

During a meeting of the JPGA Executive Committee at Dana Mandi, Kartarpur, regarding preparations for the upcoming Kisan Mela, vice-president Ashwinderpal Singh expressed concern over the heavy damage caused to villages due to the floods. With the consensus of the organisation, president Gurraj Singh Nijjar said preparations had already begun to tackle the grim scenario that will follow the floods. The JPGA announced to adopt one of the flood-affected villages and provide 50 tractors, diesel, seeds, and fertilisers to help restore farmland damaged by flood deposits.

JPGA secretary Pritpal Singh Dhillon announced that 60 executive members of the organisation will contribute Rs 21,000 each from their earnings to the JPGA Rehabilitation Fund. Additionally, 3,500 Bengal members, associated with the JPGA, will also contribute Rs 5,000 each towards the fund. The association will also supply potatoes to the community kitchens (langars) being run by various organisations in flood-hit regions.

He also appealed to any institution, which requires potatoes for langar, to contact them.

Vice-president Ashwinderpal Singh also added that services in the flood-affected areas will continue and as planned earlier, the Kisan Mela will also be held. He stated that large-scale preparations are underway at Dana Mandi, Kartarpur, for it.

Members said this is the only farmer fair in the Doaba region, where more than 150 companies dealing in agricultural machinery, fertilisers, and seeds will showcase their products. The fair is also a venue for sharing information about modern farming equipment and new seed varieties.

