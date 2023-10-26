Judge inspects jail, interacts with inmates

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 25

Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, visited the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, today. Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was also with him.

Johal listened to the problems of detainees and prisoners and inquired about their health. He gave necessary instructions to the jail superintendent to solve them. Guidelines were given to the jail superintendent for the successful implementation of the ‘Under-trial Review Committee Special Campaign-2023’, which is being run from September 18 to November 20.

He said under the campaign, data regarding the cases of convicts and prisoners should be provided to the District Legal Services Authority in time so that the cases of accused persons could be sent to the courts concerned for further processing for release on bail.

The judge also checked the registers of the Central Jail and inspected the barracks of women prisoners. He directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the jail, spray pesticides to prevent the spread of dengue.

