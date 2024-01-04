Judge visits children’s home in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 3

Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, paid a surprise visit to Children’s Home, Old Age Home, Special Home, Place of Safety and Observation Home at Ram Colony Camp, here today. CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Aid Authority, Aparajita Joshi, was also with him on the occasion. During this time, he had a conversation with the children living in the home and cricket equipment was given to them with the support of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust to enable them to progress in sports along with studies. Along with this, discussions were held with children in observation home, place of safety and special home about their cases. Their problems were heard regarding the cases of the inmates of the observation home. Yoga mats were given to these children with the support of Sarbat Da Bhala to keep them physically and mentally healthy.

Apart from this, he went to know the condition of the elderly in the old age home and gave them food and drink with the support of Sarbat Da Bhala Trust.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur