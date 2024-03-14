Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, listens to inmates’ problems

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 13

District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Dilbagh Singh Johal, visited Central Jail at Hoshiarpur. CJM and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi was also present. During his visit, he listened to the problems of the prisoners and the undertrials at the jail and directed the Central Jail Superintendent to redress the problems.

He also sought information about the health of the patients and inspected the kitchen regarding the food given to the inmates in the jail. He instructed the Central Jail Superintendent to take special care of cleanliness on the jail premises. According to the instructions of the Central Government in relation to the implementation of the scheme for the assistance of poor prisoners, instructions were given to the Central Jail Superintendent. Under this scheme, information should be sent to the office of the District Legal Services Authority within seven days regarding the inmates for whom bail orders have been issued, and a list of names of panel advocates and legal aid defence counsel should be put up on the notice board outside each barrack. Along with this, it was asked to fill out the proceedings cards for the cases of undertrials and prisoners.

Johal went to the barracks, interacted with the inmates, and directed Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel Vishal Kumar to ensure that no accused was deprived of free legal aid.

During the visit, Aparajita Joshi apprised women inmates about the free legal services and checked the registers of the Legal Aid Clinic at the jail.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur