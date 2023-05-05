Judge visits juvenile home

Hoshiarpur, May 4

The District and Sessions Judge, Dilbagh Singh Johal, paid a surprise visit to an old age home, a children home and juvenile home at Ram Colony Camp. He was accompanied by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Aparajita Joshi. During the visit, the problems being faced by the children at the juvenile home and children home were heard. The judges also interacted with the elders at the old age home. Children at the juvenile home were given detailed information about the Juvenile Justice Act.