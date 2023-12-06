Judge visits welfare homes

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 5

The District and Sessions Judge who is also the chairman of District Legal Aid Society conducted an inspection of welfare homes run by the state government. He visited the Children’s Home, Old Age Home, Observation Home, Special Home and the Place of Safety in Hoshiarpur.

He was accompanied by Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLAC. Johal interacted with child inmates and listened to the problems being faced by them. He also resolved some of their problems on the spot. The judge also inspected the kitchen and the food being provided to them.

