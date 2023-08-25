Judicial officers give fogging machine for deluge-affected Mukerian block

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 24

Under the supervision of Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge, the District Legal Services Authority donated a fogging machine for fumigation, sanitisation and insect control in the flood-affected areas of Mukerian block. The machine was purchased from contributions made by judicial officers working in the Sessions Division, Hoshiarpur.

Judicial officers from Dasuya, Garhshankar and Mukerian contributed voluntarily. On behalf of the judicial officers, the fogging machine was handed over by Amardeep Singh Bains, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate-cum-Chairman, Sub-Divisional Legal Services Committee, Mukerian and Aarti Sharma, Judicial Magistrate First Class, to Gurpreet Kaur, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, in Judicial Courts Complex, Mukerian.

Notably, Mukerian block consists of 140 panchayats and the region that falls near the banks of river Beas was flooded due to incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh which needed urgent flood control and disaster management efforts. The BDPO, Mukerian, extended her thanks to the judicial officers of Sessions Division, Hoshiarpur, for coming forward to help the flood-hit families.

