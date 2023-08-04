Judicial officers help flood-hit families

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 3

The District and Sessions Judge-cum-chairman DLSA Jalandhar, Nirbhow Singh Gill, organised relief efforts for those affected by recent floods.

A van loaded with grocery items, medicines, clothes, etc., collected from judicial officers, advocates and staff members, for the affected people in the Lohian area was flagged off by Nirbhow Singh Gill and PULSA member secretary Manjinder Singh.

They said earlier school bags and stationery items were also distributed among the schoolchildren in flood-affected villages, including Mehrajwala, Mundi Kasu and Mundi Chohlian. They added that it is society’s moral duty to help those in need. Dr Gagandeep Kaur, CJM-cum- secretary DLSA Jalandhar, was also present on the occasion.