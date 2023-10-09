Judicial officers, school kids take part in walkathon against drugs

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, October 8

Judicial officers of Gurdaspur district, police officers, officials of the District Administration and school children took part in a Walkathon against drug addiction here on Saturday.

The walk commenced from the Little Flower Convent School and culminated at the Panchayat Bhawan. Prominent among those who took part were District Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rajinder Aggarwal, Secretary of the DSLA Sumit Bhalla, SSP Harish Dayama and Romesh Mahajan, ADC (General) Subash Chander, Project Director of the Gurdaspur District Red-Cross De-addiction Centre Romesh Mahajan, members of the judiciary and the Gurdaspur District Bar Association and children of various schools.

The Walkathon was a part of the campaign named “Punjab against Drug Addiction” initiated by the State Legal Services Authority, Mohali.

#Gurdaspur