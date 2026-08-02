DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jullundur Gymkhana Club committee dissolved at AGM; new panel set up ahead of elections

Jullundur Gymkhana Club committee dissolved at AGM; new panel set up ahead of elections

Polling date to be announced by Returning Officer

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:15 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The AGM of Jullundur Gymkhana Club in progress on Saturday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Officials announced the dissolution of the existing committee at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Jullundur Gymkhana Club held here on Saturday evening. They also announced the formation of a six-member ad hoc committee, which will include two administrative officials.

Advertisement

Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) Additional Chief Administrator Tejdeep Saini was appointed honorary secretary, while SDM Shubhi Angra was named the Returning Officer (RO) by officials. Sharing details, Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner Ramvir Singh said, “It will be at the discretion of the RO to announce the date of polling in due course of time.”

Advertisement

The committee members also approved the balance sheet for the financial year 2024-25. The tenure of the committee dissolved today had ended more than four months ago. The AGM, originally scheduled for March 14, was postponed as the Divisional Commissioner was engaged with the Punjab Investment Summit.

Advertisement

Traditionally, elections at the club witness a contest between two groups — the Progressive Group and the Achievers Group. The Achievers Group enjoys the support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli, who is widely regarded as an influential figure in club affairs.

The group has already announced Amit Kukreja as its candidate for the post of honorary secretary. Dheeraj Seth has been named its candidate for junior vice-president, Harpreet Singh (Goldy) for joint secretary, and Saurabh Khullar for treasurer. The group and its leaders are reportedly making efforts to persuade the Progressive Group against announcing its candidates, with the aim of ensuring an uncontested election. However, sources said that Progressive Group member Anu Matta is keen to contest on the post of joint secretary.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts