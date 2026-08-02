Jullundur Gymkhana Club committee dissolved at AGM; new panel set up ahead of elections

Officials announced the dissolution of the existing committee at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Jullundur Gymkhana Club held here on Saturday evening. They also announced the formation of a six-member ad hoc committee, which will include two administrative officials.

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Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) Additional Chief Administrator Tejdeep Saini was appointed honorary secretary, while SDM Shubhi Angra was named the Returning Officer (RO) by officials. Sharing details, Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner Ramvir Singh said, “It will be at the discretion of the RO to announce the date of polling in due course of time.”

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The committee members also approved the balance sheet for the financial year 2024-25. The tenure of the committee dissolved today had ended more than four months ago. The AGM, originally scheduled for March 14, was postponed as the Divisional Commissioner was engaged with the Punjab Investment Summit.

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Traditionally, elections at the club witness a contest between two groups — the Progressive Group and the Achievers Group. The Achievers Group enjoys the support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli, who is widely regarded as an influential figure in club affairs.

The group has already announced Amit Kukreja as its candidate for the post of honorary secretary. Dheeraj Seth has been named its candidate for junior vice-president, Harpreet Singh (Goldy) for joint secretary, and Saurabh Khullar for treasurer. The group and its leaders are reportedly making efforts to persuade the Progressive Group against announcing its candidates, with the aim of ensuring an uncontested election. However, sources said that Progressive Group member Anu Matta is keen to contest on the post of joint secretary.