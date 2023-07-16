July 31 last date to apply for vocational courses

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 15

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson, District Red Cross Society, Komal Mittal, said the District Red Cross Society was running many vocational training centres to help needy and disabled students.

The Deputy Commissioner said vocational courses like beauty parlour, fashion designing, English-Punjabi typing, Punjabi short hand and computer were being conducted by the District Red Cross Society. The last date for admission in these courses is July 31, and interested candidates can inquire personally from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm at the Red Cross office, Civil Lines, Hoshiarpur, she said. Apart from this, information can be obtained on phone numbers 79737-99983, 94643-62567, and 01882-221071.

Komal Mittal said that the main objective of these vocational courses was to promote quality education and make students able to earn their living. “The minimum qualification for these courses is 10th, 12th pass, and these courses are of six months or one year duration as per the latest syllabus. Keeping in mind the demand of the industry, students are given theoretical and practical knowledge by using new techniques. After the completion of the course, employment and self-employment opportunities will also be provided to the students,” she further added.

