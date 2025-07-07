DT
Home / Jalandhar / Junior engineer sets national record, wins silver at WPC championship

Junior engineer sets national record, wins silver at WPC championship

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
Mohit Dugg.
Mohit Dugg, a junior engineer with PUDA and a dedicated powerlifter, has brought pride to the city by winning a silver medal at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) & World Powerlifting Strength Organisation (WPSO) Open Asian Championship 2025, held in Kyrgyzstan from June 27 to 29.

The prestigious championship, which featured powerlifting, power sports and arm lifting events, saw top athletes from across Asia competing at the highest level.

Competing in the 75 kg weight category, Mohit demonstrated extraordinary strength by lifting 155 kg in the bench press, setting a new WPC national record while securing the silver medal for India. Additionally, Mohit participated in the extreme bicep curl event in the same weight category, lifting 100 kg to set another national record and clinching third place in a competitive field of 10 international participants.

In a further recognition of his expertise, Mohit was also appointed as an international referee by the WPC. This achievement follows his previous success at the World Championship in December 2024, where he won a silver medal, as well as his gold medal win at the World Powerlifting Championship in England in 2023.

Mohit, who began his fitness journey in 2013, has become an inspiration for the city’s youth, embodying dedication and discipline. Despite his demanding professional role, he actively mentors aspiring athletes at his Fit Life Gym in Maqsudan and offers free online coaching to over 50 students, promoting fitness and well-being among the younger generation.

Reflecting on his latest success, Mohit expressed deep gratitude to his parents for their unwavering support. “Health and fitness are essential for everyone, and I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their goals with determination while prioritising their well-being,” he shared.

