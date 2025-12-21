DT
Home / Jalandhar / Junior Hockey bronze winning heroes receive grand welcome

Junior Hockey bronze winning heroes receive grand welcome

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:14 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Arshdeep Singh being felicitated at the Roundglass Hockey Academy, Jalandhar.
Fresh from India's bronze-medal finish at the Junior Hockey World Cup, Princedeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Gurjot Singh were welcomed and felicitated at the Roundglass Hockey Academy, marking a homecoming shaped as much by emotion as by achievement.

The three youngsters, who have been part of the Roundglass Hockey Academy setup, were key figures in India's medal-winning campaign that stood out for its resilience, discipline and collective grit on the global stage.

Founder of Roundglass, Gurpreet 'Sunny' Singh, met the players during the felicitation, congratulating them for their performances and acknowledging the character they displayed through the tournament. He highlighted how moments like these validate the belief in long-term athlete development and the importance of creating environments where young talent can grow with confidence.

"Seeing our players represent India on the world stage is both a moment of pride and a reminder of why we exist as an academy," Singh said. "Their journey to the Junior World Cup reflects years of discipline, resilience, and belief, values we strive to instil every single day at Roundglass. This felicitation is as much about celebrating results as it is about acknowledging the character, commitment, and courage it takes to wear the India jersey. We hope this moment inspires many more young athletes to dream big and trust the process."

As a mark of appreciation, Singh presented a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each to Arshdeep, Gurjot and Princedeep, recognising not just the medal they helped secure, but the process and perseverance behind it.

For the players, the recognition in Mohali added a deeply personal layer to their World Cup journey. They expressed gratitude for the continued support and encouragement, noting that such moments reinforce their motivation to push harder and aim higher in their careers.

