Junior state handball championship begins

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 18

The 45th edition of the three-day Junior Punjab State Handball Championship started at Kirpal Sagar Academy at Nawanshahr today in both girls and boys categories.

Angad Singh, former MLA of Nawanshahr, attended the event as the chief guest, while Wolf Gang Gerlich from Austria presided over as special guest. Kirpal Sagar Academy chairman Dr Karamjit Singh inaugurated the championship. As many as 14 teams each from boys and girls category participated from different districts of Punjab.

The first match of the championship was contested in the boys’ category. The Ludhiana team won this match by 12/9. Dr Karamjit Singh said sports give proper guidance to human character. “Our motive is to give students a right outlook towards life,” he added.

Wolf Gang Gerlich and Ditmar, who came from Europe to attend the championship, said sports keep a person physically and mentally fit. “A person should be aware of physical activities at all ages. Good thoughts can come only in a healthy body. Besides, by organising such championships, students get motivated to opt sports and make a career in it,” they added.

#Nawanshahr