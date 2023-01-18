Just 50k doses of vaccine for state surprising: BJP

Garhshankar, January 17
Appealing to the people to get their due doses of Covid vaccine, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state spokesperson Nimisha Mehta said the Covid vaccine was being provided free-of-cost to the people by the Centre.
She said AAP-led state government had demanded only 50,000 vaccine doses for the state with a population of about three crore. She told that the vaccine would be available at the government hospitals, CHCs, PHCs on January 18. The BJP leader said the main reason behind the less impact of Covid in the country is because of high vaccination rate. She said everyone should get a booster dose so that our society remains safe from Covid.
