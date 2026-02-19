Justice Mehta inspects Central Jail, observation home in Hoshiarpur

Justice Meenakshi I Mehta, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Administrative Judge of the Sessions Division, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur and the Observation/Special Home located at Ram Colony Camp on Wednesday.

Advertisement

She was accompanied by District & Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik, along with senior officials from the judiciary, civil administration and police departments.

Advertisement

Upon her arrival at the Central Jail, Justice Mehta was accorded a Guard of Honour by a police contingent. She carried out a barrack-to-barrack inspection of the prison complex, closely reviewing security arrangements, sanitation, healthcare facilities and living conditions of inmates. Interacting directly with prisoners, she sought feedback regarding their problems, basic needs and access to essential services.

Advertisement

During the visit, Justice Mehta directed the jail administration to prioritise prisoners’ human rights, healthcare, hygiene and rehabilitation measures. She emphasised that a reformative environment is an integral component of the justice delivery system and must be ensured at all levels.

Later, she visited the Observation/Special Home at Ram Colony Camp, where she assessed rehabilitation, education and counselling facilities for children and juveniles. She instructed officials to ensure a safe, sensitive and supportive environment so that residents can be reintegrated into the mainstream of society with dignity and confidence.

Advertisement

Officials presented details regarding the functioning and facilities of both institutions. While expressing satisfaction over the overall arrangements, the Administrative Judge also offered suggestions for further improvements to strengthen corrective and child-friendly systems.