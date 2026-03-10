Justice Priya Sood honoured for inspiring women in Phagwara

A function to mark International Women’s Day was organised at the blood bank, Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, under the guidance of chairman KK Sardana and the supervision of president Malkiat Singh Raghbotra.

Advertisement

On the occasion, District Session Judge of SBS Nagar, Priya Sood, was honoured as the chief guest by various social organisations of the city in recognition of her achievements and for being an inspiration to women. Representatives of several organisations, including Udaan Shalini Group, Inner Wheel Club, JCIs, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Alliance Club, Bharat Vikas Parishad, Citizen Rights Forum and Divine Angels, participated in the event.

Advertisement

Justice Priya Sood was welcomed with bouquets and later honoured with a floral garland, shawl, memento and citation. Principal Gurmeet Palahi read out the citation highlighting her achievements and contributions.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Malkiat Singh Raghbotra appreciated the role of Justice Sood’s parents in supporting her journey and helping her achieve success in life. Retired principal Neelam Sethi also addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of International Women’s Day.

Students Aanchal and Monica from Udaan Shalini Group presented poems dedicated to women’s empowerment, which were well received by the audience. In her address, Justice Priya Sood thanked the organisers for the honour and said that women should be encouraged every day to move forward in life. She also shared experiences from her personal journey and struggles, inspiring the audience to work with dedication and determination.