DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Justice Priya Sood honoured for inspiring women in Phagwara

Justice Priya Sood honoured for inspiring women in Phagwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:02 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Justice Priya Sood honoured on International Women’s Day in Phagwara.
Advertisement

A function to mark International Women’s Day was organised at the blood bank, Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, under the guidance of chairman KK Sardana and the supervision of president Malkiat Singh Raghbotra.

Advertisement

On the occasion, District Session Judge of SBS Nagar, Priya Sood, was honoured as the chief guest by various social organisations of the city in recognition of her achievements and for being an inspiration to women. Representatives of several organisations, including Udaan Shalini Group, Inner Wheel Club, JCIs, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Alliance Club, Bharat Vikas Parishad, Citizen Rights Forum and Divine Angels, participated in the event.

Advertisement

Justice Priya Sood was welcomed with bouquets and later honoured with a floral garland, shawl, memento and citation. Principal Gurmeet Palahi read out the citation highlighting her achievements and contributions.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Malkiat Singh Raghbotra appreciated the role of Justice Sood’s parents in supporting her journey and helping her achieve success in life. Retired principal Neelam Sethi also addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of International Women’s Day.

Students Aanchal and Monica from Udaan Shalini Group presented poems dedicated to women’s empowerment, which were well received by the audience. In her address, Justice Priya Sood thanked the organisers for the honour and said that women should be encouraged every day to move forward in life. She also shared experiences from her personal journey and struggles, inspiring the audience to work with dedication and determination.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts