Justice Rajbir Singh Sherawat visits District Courts

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 24

Justice Rajbir Singh Sherawat of the Punjab & Haryana High Court on Friday paid a visit to the Judicial Court Complex, Phagwara, and inspected the working of the court. Phagwara magistrates and lawyers welcomed Justice Rajbir Singh Sherawat.

Sherawat took the salute from cops. He met lawyers and listened to their problems. Phagwara Bar Association president Karanjot Singh Jhikka and senior lawyers urged Justice Sherawat to provide a new court complex and chambers to the lawyers.

The lawyers put forth a demand for extending the working days of the family courts. District Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal, Chief Judicial Magistrate Jasbir Singh, local Judges Himanshi Galhotra, Mehank Sabharwal and Arun Shori, and lawyers Shashi Aggarwal, Lokesh Narang, Vijay Sharma and SL Virdi were present. Besides, Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai was also present on the occasion. Justice Sherawat inspected the Phagwara courts.