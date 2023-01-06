Juvenile among 3 held for murder

Nawanshahr, January 5
The Nawanshahr police today claimed to have solved the murder mystery of a man whose body was found yesterday in Kathgarh. The police arrested three accused, including a juvenile, in the case. The victim has been identified as Vijay, a migrant worker from Jharkhand who had come to Nawanshahr two months ago. The police said he used to live with the family of a migrant worker named Charko Barju alias Jaggo.
The police said Jaggo found out that Vijay was trying to have physical relation with his wife after which he along with his juvenile son and son-in-law attacked Vijay with sticks leading to his death. The incident took place on January 1. As per the information, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked Vijay.
SSP Bhagirath Meena held a press conference today. He said police teams were formed to investigate the matter. The case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...