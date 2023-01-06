Juvenile among 3 held for murder

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 5

The Nawanshahr police today claimed to have solved the murder mystery of a man whose body was found yesterday in Kathgarh. The police arrested three accused, including a juvenile, in the case. The victim has been identified as Vijay, a migrant worker from Jharkhand who had come to Nawanshahr two months ago. The police said he used to live with the family of a migrant worker named Charko Barju alias Jaggo.

The police said Jaggo found out that Vijay was trying to have physical relation with his wife after which he along with his juvenile son and son-in-law attacked Vijay with sticks leading to his death. The incident took place on January 1. As per the information, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked Vijay.

SSP Bhagirath Meena held a press conference today. He said police teams were formed to investigate the matter. The case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.