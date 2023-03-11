Juvenile among 4 arrested with weapon, bike

Amritsar, March 10
The Sadar police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, and recovered a country-made pistol, a toy pistol and a stolen bike from their possession.
Those arrested were Sumit Sharma of Ghanupur Kale in Chheharta, Dilpreet Singh of Khandwala and Suraj Sharma of Guru Nanak Pura in Kot Khalsa area.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said they were nabbed during a search operation in Mustafabad area. They had several criminal cases, including those of snatchings and under the Arms Act, registered against them.
“We have recovered a country-made pistol of .32 caliber along with magazine and five rounds, a toy pistol and a stolen bike from their possession. They were produced in the court and brought on police remand for further interrogation,” Khosa said.
